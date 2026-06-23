Trump used a Mack Trucks plant in Pennsylvania to sell jobs and manufacturing, even as factory employment has slipped and the state stays politically tight.

Pennsylvania gave Donald Trump a factory stage with national stakes: a Mack Trucks plant in Lower Macungie Township, in a state that has become a measure of whether his economic message still resonates with industrial voters. The president was scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. at the Volvo Group-owned site, his first public campaign-style stop in two weeks, as he tried to shift attention from Iran back to jobs, inflation and U.S. manufacturing.

The setting fit the message. Mack Trucks’ Lehigh Valley Operations in Macungie was founded in 1975 and marked its 50th anniversary in 2025, the same year the company reached its 125th milestone. Volvo Group says the plant builds the entire Mack Class 8 lineup for North America and export, and every Mack truck built for the North American market starts there. Mack has also pointed to an $84 million renovation at the site and says energy use and carbon dioxide emissions have been cut by 50% since 2009.

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The visit also underscored a tension in Trump’s economic case. The national unemployment rate stood at 4.3% in May, and payroll employment rose by 172,000 that month, but manufacturing employment has not shown matching strength, with factory jobs, including automotive work, declining during Trump’s current presidency. That gap helps explain the choice of a truck plant backdrop: it lets Trump speak directly to blue-collar workers while arguing that a resilient labor market and lower energy costs could follow any eventual easing of the war with Iran.

Source: businessyab.com

Pennsylvania remains the critical test. Local reporting described the Lehigh Valley stop as Trump’s fifth second-term visit to the state and his third visit to Lehigh County since 2024, a sign of how often the White House has returned to the commonwealth as Republicans try to hold Congress in the November midterms. The same Mack facility drew President Joe Biden on July 28, 2021, when he highlighted American manufacturing, buying American products and good-paying jobs.

Michael Vadon via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The symbolism is hard to miss. Mack announced in January 2026 that production had begun on the all-new Mack Anthem at Lehigh Valley Operations, then said in June 2026 that production of the all-new Mack Granite would begin there in January 2027. Trump’s appearance turned one plant into a broader argument about industrial revival, political loyalty and the voters who decide Pennsylvania.