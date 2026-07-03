Trump revives Mount Rushmore ambitions despite longstanding controversy

Trump is again pressing his Mount Rushmore ambitions, as the White House says there would be “no better addition” to the monument. The proposal lands at a site carved into four presidents and long shadowed by protest.

The White House said there would be “no better addition” to Mount Rushmore than Donald Trump, reviving a long-running effort to place him beside the presidents carved into the Black Hills granite. Trump also posted an image of his face on the monument last month, renewing a symbolic fight over who belongs in the nation’s most recognizable presidential shrine.

Mount Rushmore National Memorial sits in Keystone, South Dakota, and was carved from 1927 to 1941 by about 400 workers. The memorial’s four 60-foot faces are George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln, with President Calvin Coolidge attending the 1927 ceremony that launched the project. The National Park Service says the Roosevelt figure was dedicated on July 2, 1939, and final drilling was completed on October 31, 1941 under Lincoln Borglum’s direction.

AI-generated illustration

The site now covers 1,278.45 acres and remains one of the Park Service’s major draws, with 2.43 million visits recorded in 2023. That scale has helped make Mount Rushmore more than a scenic landmark. It is a political stage, a place where presidents, governors and protest movements test competing claims about patriotism, memory and public space.

Trump’s return to the monument lands in territory already defined by conflict. Indigenous activists have repeatedly protested events there, including Trump’s 2020 Independence Day visit. During demonstrations before that appearance, Nick Tilsen, president of NDN Collective, was arrested, and later said charges were negotiated away. Fire-safety objections also shadowed the celebration: a former Mount Rushmore fire management officer called the fireworks display “ill advised,” citing dry conditions and wildfire risk.

Dean Franklin via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The renewed talk of adding Trump underscores how Mount Rushmore still functions as a national canvas for self-mythmaking. The memorial remains officially reserved for the four carved presidents, and it is still managed by the National Park Service, even as political leaders continue to use it to project their own place in the American story.