Trump says he will show court proof of Reflecting Pool vandalism

Trump said he has photos and will prove Reflecting Pool vandalism in court, while officials have only confirmed arrests, citations and repair work.

Trump is turning the Reflecting Pool dispute into a courtroom test, but the public record now shows a narrower set of facts: a $14.7 million sealant job, peeling paint, five arrests, five federal citations and no official finding that a 350-foot slit caused the damage. Neither Atlantic Industrial Coatings nor the National Park Service has said the peeling came from the kind of vandalism Trump described.

The president told reporters he had pictures and said, “You’ll see it in court.” He also suggested fertilizer may have been put into the water to create the algae problem, although he offered no evidence for that claim. Atlantic Industrial Coatings, the no-bid contractor that installed the sealant, has said some areas need repairs, a reminder that the argument has moved beyond politics and into questions of workmanship, maintenance and public accountability.

The enforcement side has already begun to harden. U.S. Park Police arrested Bethesda resident and former Olympian David Hearn on June 20 for destruction of government property after he was accused of removing paint from the Reflecting Pool. Hearn denied taking anything and said he had received death threats. WUSA9 reported that his court date was set for July 9.

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U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro has warned that people accused of vandalizing or trying to vandalize the Reflecting Pool will be prosecuted, and that more serious conduct could bring harsher charges. She cast the push as part of a broader crackdown ahead of Fourth of July events and the nation’s 250th anniversary, placing the Reflecting Pool fight inside a larger public-safety agenda.

The episode has also picked up an environmental thread. The Washington Post reported that a dead duck was seen in the Reflecting Pool and that two more were found nearby, with necropsies planned to determine how they died. That adds another layer of uncertainty to a site already under scrutiny for algae, peeling sealant and accusations of sabotage.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The Reflecting Pool has become a flashpoint because the problems persisted even after Trump’s multimillion-dollar makeover of the landmark. What is on the record now is a mix of arrests, citations and repair work. What remains unproven is the president’s central allegation that vandals cut the pool open and caused the damage he says the court will eventually see.