Trump says Iran ceasefire is over as U.S. launches new strikes

Trump declared the Iran ceasefire “over” in Ankara as fresh U.S. strikes hit Iran and both sides traded accusations over ships and military sites.

Trump declared the Iran ceasefire “over” at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, and warned that the United States could launch more strikes, sharpening a crisis that had already pushed the temporary agreement to the brink. He also said he did not want to deal with Iran’s leaders anymore, a blunt signal that the White House was moving beyond the diplomatic track as military action continued.

U.S. forces carried out additional strikes on Iran after Trump’s remarks. U.S. Central Command said the second day of attacks was meant “to further degrade Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping and innocent civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz.” U.S. officials said the earlier wave of strikes had hit more than 80 targets, and Trump suggested he might reimpose a naval blockade in the strait.

The latest escalation followed accusations that Iran attacked three cargo ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping chokepoints. Iran said it responded by targeting U.S. military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait. Those competing claims deepened the risk that each side would treat retaliation as proof of the other’s bad faith, closing off the narrow space left for a ceasefire that was already fraying.

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The ceasefire had been signed three weeks earlier and was announced in April 2026, but it had been under strain after earlier attacks and counterattacks. Trump’s public declaration that it was finished marked a sharp break from the effort to keep negotiations alive, even as the NATO summit unfolded with no new alliance commitments tied to the Iran crisis. The combination of fresh U.S. strikes, threatened maritime restrictions, and cross-border accusations now puts pressure on shipping lanes, energy markets, and regional security at the same time diplomacy is losing ground.