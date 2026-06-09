Trump says Iran deal near as Apache crew rescued by drone

A U.S. Army Apache crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, then a drone pulled both crew members from the sea within two hours. Trump said the pilots were fine.

A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache patrolling waters off Oman near the Strait of Hormuz crashed into the sea on Monday, but both Army crew members were pulled out by an unmanned surface drone within about two hours, U.S. Central Command said. The rescue, which military officials said was the first water rescue ever carried out by a U.S. military drone, came as the region remained on edge after the latest escalation between Israel and Iran.

CENTCOM said the two soldiers were rescued at about 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Monday, June 8, 2026, and were in stable condition. The drone used in the operation was operated by Task Force 59, which is based with the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. Military officials said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

President Donald Trump addressed the incident after attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York City, telling reporters, “The pilots are fine” and “Nobody injured.” He later said Tuesday that a potential Iran deal could be close and that the Strait of Hormuz could reopen quickly if an agreement is signed, putting fresh political attention on a waterway that has become a flashpoint in the conflict.

The crash drew attention because it happened in one of the world’s most sensitive maritime chokepoints. The Strait of Hormuz sits between Iran and Oman and is the route for roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply, making even a limited military incident there a potential shock to shipping, energy prices and U.S. policy. The episode unfolded during a fragile ceasefire following a dramatic escalation from Sunday into Monday, when the conflict between Israel and Iran widened fears of a broader regional spillover.

Reuters said Iranian state media acknowledged the crash but did not say Iran claimed responsibility. That silence mattered as much as the rescue itself: in a corridor where naval patrols, air operations and commercial tankers all move within close reach, one mishap can quickly become a test of escalation control. The successful drone recovery also pointed to how U.S. forces are increasingly using unmanned systems for dangerous missions in the Persian Gulf and surrounding waters.