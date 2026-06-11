Trump says Iran was close to peace deal as talks stall

Trump said a weekend Iran peace deal was near, but Tehran said no final decision had been made and talks were still unresolved.

Trump on Thursday said the United States and Iran could sign a peace deal as soon as this weekend, a sharp reversal after days of threats and after he had called off planned military strikes. Iranian officials pushed back immediately, saying they had not reached a final decision, leaving the gap between White House messaging and actual diplomacy starkly exposed.

The president cast the agreement as a breakthrough that would reopen shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and said Vice President JD Vance could sign for the United States. He also framed the deal as a guarantee that Iran could not obtain a nuclear weapon, while describing the document as a strong memorandum of understanding and saying regional leaders backed the plan.

But the substance of the talks remained unsettled. Iranian reporting said large parts of the negotiating text had been finalized, yet Tehran would not compromise on its red lines. Trump said Iran’s approval was his understanding, while Iran’s public line was that no final conclusion had been reached. The dispute centered on the same core issues that have stalled the negotiations for weeks: nuclear restrictions, sanctions relief, frozen assets and control over the Strait of Hormuz.

AI-generated illustration

The mixed signals carried immediate consequences. U.S. stocks rose and oil prices fell after Trump’s remarks, underscoring how quickly traders moved on any hint that the fighting could ease. Yet the same week had already brought fresh strikes and public threats from Trump, who said Iran had taken too long to negotiate and would now “pay the price,” a message that suggested pressure remained his preferred tool even as he advertised peace.

For allies, markets and Tehran, the pattern was unmistakable: escalation, then reassurance, then escalation again. That volatility may keep opponents uncertain, but it also raises the cost of reading U.S. intentions, especially when Trump’s claims of a near deal keep running ahead of the talks themselves.