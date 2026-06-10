Trump says Iran will pay the price as U.S.-Iran conflict escalates

Trump warned Iran it would “pay the price” after fresh strikes, as U.S. and Iranian attacks widened around the Strait of Hormuz.

Donald Trump escalated his warnings to Tehran on Wednesday, saying Iran had taken too long to negotiate and would now “pay the price” as the U.S.-Iran conflict widened after another exchange of strikes. He also called Iran “all talk and no action,” signaling a sharper White House line just as military pressure rose across the Gulf.

The latest flare-up began after Iran shot down a U.S. Army Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz. The helicopter’s crew survived and was reported safe and uninjured, but the downing prompted U.S. forces to carry out what were described as self-defense strikes. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards then said they responded with missile and drone attacks on U.S. military positions in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain, raising the risk that the conflict could spill further across the region.

The confrontation has outlasted a ceasefire that took effect on April 8, 2026, and has been repeatedly strained by violations from both sides. U.S. and Iranian negotiators spent 21 hours in Islamabad in April trying to reach a peace deal, but the talks ended without an agreement. Earlier in June, Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel, a direct escalation that underscored how quickly the fighting was moving beyond the original battlefield.

The next decision point now sits in Washington and Tehran: whether to keep striking or to return to talks before the violence hardens into a wider regional war. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned that if Washington repeated attacks, it would face “even more severe” retaliation, while Trump said Iran’s military was in a “complete and total mess.” With U.S. troops already under fire in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, and with the Strait of Hormuz still central to global energy flows, each new strike raises the stakes for U.S. forces, regional governments and the White House’s political room to maneuver.