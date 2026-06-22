Trump says Reflecting Pool repairs will begin immediately after inspection

Trump said Reflecting Pool repairs would start immediately after inspection, intensifying scrutiny of a $14 million-plus overhaul that turned green with algae.

Donald Trump said repair work at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool would begin “immediately” after an inspection, turning a routine maintenance issue at one of Washington’s most photographed monuments into a test of presidential intervention. The promise came as the pool, which sits on the National Mall between the Lincoln Memorial and JFK Hockey Fields, faced visible algae and peeling paint after a rehabilitation project that cost more than $14 million, with some reporting putting the total above $16 million.

The National Park Service had already closed the pool for a lining-and-repair project that began April 10, 2026, and was scheduled to continue through June 10, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. The work included cleaning the pool, repairing joints, and installing lining material, which the Park Service said was meant to reduce future repairs by protecting the pool with a new lining. In its closure notice, the agency said the work was limited in geographic and temporal scope and would not adversely affect the park’s natural, aesthetic, or cultural values.

Trump said he had met with contractors and would probably have to drain much of the water to move quickly. That framing turned the question of “immediately” into a bureaucratic one: whether the next step was an emergency drain-down, a new round of contracting, or simply a faster push within an already planned maintenance cycle.

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The president also blamed vandalism for the damage and said arrests had been made, but he offered no evidence for those claims. The account sharpened the political edge of a project that was supposed to help refurbish a landmark tied to the nation’s 250th anniversary and instead became a public example of how quickly a high-profile federal site can move from planned stewardship to crisis response.

The pool’s problems have been highly visible. Federal crews have used hydrogen peroxide and nanobubble ozone technology to fight the algae bloom that turned the water green, underscoring how much of the response has been reactive rather than preventive. The mix of chemistry, maintenance, and public optics has left the Park Service managing a symbol of the capital rather than just a basin of water.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

What began as a standard federal repair job has become a case study in presidential attention, institutional pressure, and the difficulty of keeping one of the National Mall’s signature memorial landscapes in working order. Whether the next phase is a brief fix or another full drainage will determine how much “immediately” really means in practice.