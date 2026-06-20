Trump says Reflecting Pool vandalized as renovation costs soar

A $1.5 million pitch ballooned to roughly $14.2 million, then algae, peeling blue paint and a vandalism claim deepened scrutiny of the Reflecting Pool.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, a more than 2,000-foot basin set between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument, has become a test of whether a high-profile renovation can withstand both weather and politics. Donald Trump’s allegation that the site was vandalized came as the project was already under pressure from soaring costs, returning algae and visible signs of wear.

The price tag moved far beyond Trump’s earlier estimate of about $1.5 million. Reporting tied the work to a roughly $14.2 million renovation, with one no-bid $14.2 million contract awarded to Atlantic Industrial Coatings for the “American Flag Blue” basin coating and a separate $1.7 million contract to Green Water Solutions for an ozone nanobubbling system. Reuters and other reports said the pool holds about 6.5 million gallons of water across more than 300,000 square feet, a scale that helps explain why even modest failures attract national attention.

AI-generated illustration

The National Park Service closed the pool and nearby areas on April 10, 2026, with work scheduled through June 10, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. Trump later announced on June 6 that the project was complete, and the basin began refilling soon afterward. Within days, algae returned and the water turned green. Crews responded with hydrogen peroxide and nanobubble technology, while Interior Department officials told CNN the algae was “residual” and came from reactivated supply lines.

Photo by Quang Vuong

Trump added a new layer of controversy on June 19, when he said on Truth Social that there had been “real problems with vandalism” at the reflecting pool and said law enforcement was investigating. He did not provide evidence. The claim followed a separate Park Police investigation on May 1 into “86 47” graffiti found on the drained basin during renovation work, a message that was widely read as political threat language and that already had put the site under a sharper security lens.

OhanaSurf via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Photos published on June 18 and 19 showed blue coating peeling from the bottom of the pool and floating in the algae-tinted water, intensifying criticism of the finish just as Washington heads toward Fourth of July celebrations and the 250th anniversary year ahead. What was intended as a restoration of one of the capital’s best-known landmarks has instead become a public accounting of cost, upkeep and control at the center of the National Mall.