Trump says Starmer will resign as UK prime minister

Trump’s claim that Keir Starmer will resign sharpened a Labour crisis already fueled by a 1,100-seat local election loss and rising pressure inside the party.

Donald Trump’s claim that Keir Starmer will resign landed as more than another social media provocation. It turned a domestic Labour headache into a test of whether Starmer still has enough authority to govern, after weeks of pressure over election losses and intensifying talk of a leadership challenge.

Trump posted on Truth Social that “Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom,” and attacked Starmer for having “failed badly” on immigration and energy. He also invoked North Sea oil, writing “OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!”, folding Britain’s internal political turmoil into a spectacle shaped by American presidential taunting.

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The pressure on Starmer has been building since Labour’s poor showing in the May 7 local elections, when the party lost more than 1,100 council seats while Reform UK gained more than 1,400. About 5,000 seats were contested across 136 English councils, and reports said Labour lost control of 35 or 36 councils. That scale of damage has left Starmer facing a harder question than a single bad news cycle: whether the setback was a temporary warning or evidence of a deeper collapse in Labour’s grip on power.

By June 21, speculation had grown that Starmer could set out a resignation timetable as soon as Monday, June 22. Government sources pushed back on the idea and said he remained focused on governing, but the swirl of briefing and counterbriefing underlined how fragile his position had become. Starmer has said he would fight any leadership contest and would not “walk away,” yet even that defiance has not stopped senior figures from weighing the political realities around him.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle said Starmer was reflecting on the “political realities” facing him, a phrase that captured the mood inside Labour as much as any public denial. The immediate question is no longer just who whispers against Starmer, but whether the party can project durable authority while its leader is dragged by local defeat, internal revolt and now a transatlantic insult that amplifies Britain’s crisis instead of staying outside it.