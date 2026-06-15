Trump says U.S.-Iran deal terms to be released after Friday

Trump said the Iran deal text will come after Friday, but key terms remain hidden even after electronic signatures and a market rally.

The most important detail is still missing: the text. Donald Trump said Monday that the terms of the U.S.-Iran deal would be released “sometime after Friday,” even as U.S. officials said both sides had already signed the agreement electronically and a formal ceremony was being prepared for Geneva.

That gap matters because the accord is being described as preliminary, closer to a memorandum of understanding than a finished public treaty. Without the full language, Congress, allies and traders cannot judge what Iran gave up, what the U.S. agreed to, or which disputes were simply pushed into a later round of talks.

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Trump made the comments after arriving in Evian, France, for the G7 meeting. Reuters reported that he said the text would be released after a formal signing on Friday, June 19, in Geneva, Switzerland, and that the Strait of Hormuz would be fully open by Friday. The announcement was immediately framed as a major breakthrough because it was meant to end the U.S.-Iran war and reopen one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes.

Markets moved fast on the headline, not the paperwork. Stocks rose and oil prices fell after news of the agreement, a reaction that reflected relief over the prospect of a reopened Strait of Hormuz and fewer disruptions to global energy flows. But the financial response also underscored how much uncertainty remains beneath the surface.

Photo by Robert Schwarz

The biggest unresolved issue is Iran’s nuclear program. Reporting has made clear that it was not fully settled in the announced deal and appears to have been deferred for later negotiations. That leaves the public with a partial picture of a conflict that has been presented as resolved before the key provisions are actually visible.

US Embassy France via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The negotiations also unfolded against a tense military backdrop. CBS News previously reported that the Trump administration was still pushing for a peace deal even after U.S. self-defense strikes overnight in Iran, which Tehran called a ceasefire violation. That sequence showed how fragile the talks were before the agreement was announced, and it helps explain why the missing text now carries so much weight. Until the full terms are released, the deal remains a claim, not a complete public settlement.