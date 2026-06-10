Trump says U.S. seizing Iranian oil as inflation hits 4.2%

Trump cast Iranian oil seizures as inflation relief even as energy drove more than 60% of May’s CPI jump to 4.2%.

Removing Iranian oil from the market would not normally be the fastest way to bring down prices for American drivers and businesses. It would most likely tighten supply first, which is why Donald Trump’s claim that inflation will ease as the war with Iran ends landed alongside a hotter inflation report and a jump in oil prices.

In the Oval Office on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, after the Bureau of Labor Statistics said consumer prices rose 0.5% in May and 4.2% over the previous 12 months, Trump responded to the report by saying, "No, I love it," and, "The numbers were great. You know what I really love? I love the inflation." He said prices would fall rapidly "when the war is over," linking the inflation spike to the Middle East conflict and the energy shock it has sent through gasoline and other fuel markets.

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Trump also said the United States had been taking out "millions" of barrels of Iranian oil through the Strait of Hormuz and was "just announcing today for the first time" that the U.S. is seizing Iranian oil. He claimed that 100 million barrels of oil had reached the market through a "secret mission" involving U.S. military support for ships in the strait. Those comments came as the latest CPI report showed energy prices accounted for more than 60% of the monthly increase, underscoring how directly the conflict has fed into the cost of fuel and transportation.

The market reaction cut against the White House’s inflation message. Reuters reported that oil prices rose nearly $3 a barrel on Wednesday after Trump threatened to attack Iran "very hard" if no peace deal was finalized, while CNBC said oil prices had surged about 30% since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28. The May inflation reading was the fastest annual pace since April 2023, and Reuters said it strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve to keep rates unchanged into 2027.

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Democrats quickly seized on the numbers. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the inflation spike was a direct consequence of Trump’s economic agenda and the war with Iran. At the same time, the administration has kept pressure on Tehran’s oil trade, with the State Department and the Treasury targeting entities, vessels, crypto exchanges and exchange houses tied to Iranian petroleum sales and sanctions evasion in May and early June. For now, the president is trying to sell a supply shock as a price cure, even as the energy market keeps moving the other way.