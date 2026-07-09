Trump says US will let Ukraine make Patriot interceptors

Trump said the U.S. would let Ukraine make Patriot interceptors, but experts warned the license could take years to become battlefield air defense.

Donald Trump said the United States would let Ukraine manufacture Patriot missile interceptors, but the license would not quickly translate into new air-defense capacity for a country under Russian missile and drone fire. The announcement came during a bilateral meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, where Trump said, "We're going to give a license to you to make Patriots."

The proposal marks a political signal, not an instant industrial fix. Trump said Lockheed Martin and RTX Corporation, the companies behind the Patriot system, had not yet been informed about the plan. Any actual production in Ukraine would require licensing, technology transfer, supply-chain support and manufacturing capacity, all of which take time to build and certify.

That delay matters because Patriot interceptor missiles are among the few weapons in Kyiv’s arsenal able to shoot down Russian ballistic missiles. Ukraine has pushed for more of them and for permission to produce them domestically as Russian strikes continue to hit cities and infrastructure. Recent attacks have killed civilians and exposed the country’s dependence on a scarce pool of U.S.-made interceptors.

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The pressure on Ukraine’s air defenses sharpened after Russia hammered the country with missiles and drones early Monday, killing at least 20 people and underlining how limited Kyiv’s supply has become. One expert summed up the bottleneck bluntly: "These things aren't like flipping on a light switch." Even with Washington’s approval, any domestic Patriot production line would likely take years to move from promise to deployment, leaving Ukraine reliant on outside deliveries in the meantime.