Trump says US will license Patriot interceptor production for Ukraine

Trump said the U.S. will license Patriot interceptor production for Ukraine, but Lockheed Martin and RTX had not been told. The plan could ease air-defense shortages if supply chains hold.

Donald Trump said the United States would give Ukraine a license to make Patriot air-defense interceptors, a move that would shift Kyiv closer to domestic production of one of the West’s most important missile shields. Speaking alongside Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Trump said, “We’re going to give a license to you to make Patriots” and added that the United States would “show them how to do it.” He called the system “very complex.”

The announcement carried immediate industrial implications because Trump said Lockheed Martin and RTX Corporation, the companies tied to the Patriot system, had not yet been informed. Any real transfer of production know-how would likely require more than a political statement: engineering data, tooling, quality control, export approvals and government sign-off would all have to line up before Ukrainian factories could turn out interceptors at scale. That makes the announcement far more consequential than a diplomatic gesture, but still far short of a near-term production shift.

Ukraine has been pressing for that shift for more than six months as Russian missile strikes continue to strain its defenses. Zelenskyy said in a May 29 CBS News interview that he had asked for Patriot production licenses, arguing that higher output would help Ukraine and other U.S. partners. The Patriot is valued because it can intercept ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft, and Ukraine has relied on it to protect cities and energy infrastructure from Russian attacks. The battlefield question now is whether licensing can materially expand interceptor availability, or whether the bottleneck remains in specialized parts, manufacturing capacity and the pace of U.S. industrial coordination.

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Trump said he would not provide Ukraine with more Patriot batteries directly because the United States needs the equipment itself, though he said a broader security package for Ukraine was being worked on. The licensing idea comes on top of existing Patriot-related support. On April 14, 2026, RTX Raytheon announced a $3.7 billion contract to supply Patriot GEM-T interceptors, with production support from a new facility in Schrobenhausen, Germany. Separately, Ukrainian officials have also sought roughly 100 U.S.-made Patriot interceptors through a $1 billion European Union loan mechanism, underscoring how acute the shortage remains. If the license advances, the real test will be whether it can move beyond symbolism and into sustained output that gives Ukraine a longer-term air-defense base of its own.