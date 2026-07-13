Trump, Scott back Darline Graham Nordone for Senate appointment

Trump and Tim Scott lined up behind Darline Graham Nordone, turning a Senate vacancy into a test of family ties, party power and who gets counted as qualified.

Donald Trump moved quickly to back Darline Graham Nordone, the late Sen. Lindsey Graham’s younger sister, for the South Carolina Senate vacancy, and Sen. Tim Scott followed with his own public endorsement, calling her a “fantastic pick.” The push places appointment power at the center of a seat that has long been tied to one family and one party.

Trump said he recommended Nordone to Gov. Henry McMaster, who is expected to name a replacement to serve out the rest of Graham’s term. If McMaster appoints her, Nordone would become the first female senator from South Carolina, but only for a limited stint that ends in early January 2027.

South Carolina law gives the governor authority to fill a U.S. Senate vacancy by appointment until January 3 after the next general election. In practical terms, that means any appointee would hold the office temporarily while voters decide the longer-term successor in the next election cycle.

The vacancy opened after Lindsey Graham died Saturday, July 11, 2026, at age 71 following what his office described as a brief and sudden illness. His death came in a politically charged year for South Carolina, where he had already won the Republican primary on June 9, 2026, while seeking a fifth term in the Senate. The Associated Press had noted that a number of candidates were already challenging the Trump-backed incumbent in the solid red state.

Photo by Werner Pfennig

Nordone’s background is far thinner than the one her brother built over decades in Washington. Prior coverage described her as working in vocational rehabilitation in South Carolina and as the mother of two daughters. Earlier accounts also placed her in a familiar supporting role during Lindsey Graham’s 2015 presidential campaign launch, where she spoke proudly of her brother and their late parents.

That family connection is now the main credential driving her possible elevation. With Trump’s recommendation and Scott’s endorsement, McMaster faces a choice that will signal how much weight South Carolina’s Republican establishment gives to political lineage, personal loyalty and elite blessing in filling a Senate seat that voters did not directly choose to leave vacant.