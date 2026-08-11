Trump secret plane swap hid location after Iran threat

Trump slipped out of Turkey on a military jet disguised as a routine departure, leaving staff and reporters believing he was still aboard Air Force One.

Donald Trump was quietly moved off Air Force One and onto a smaller military C-32A at the end of a NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, in a swap designed to mask his location amid an Iranian threat. A U.S. official with direct knowledge of the plan said the transfer used an airport catering truck to keep the president out of view.

The departure began with Trump boarding the older Air Force One, not the newer Qatari-gifted Boeing 747-8, then continued in secrecy after the decoy plane drew attention away from the real flight. Air Force One functioned as the visible cover while the actual extraction carried Trump out of the country on another aircraft, several accounts said.

The secrecy held long enough that White House staffers and journalists aboard the presidential plane believed Trump was still with them. Some reports said the arrangement kept his location hidden for several hours from the public and from some senior administration officials, while the press pool remained unaware of the switch. In one version of events, Trump was seen publicly boarding the legacy Air Force One in Ankara before the separate aircraft carried him away.

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The security concern centered on a credible Iranian assassination threat, with other coverage describing danger from Iran and its proxies. Secret Service officials were said to have urged the use of the older Air Force One as a precaution while tensions with Iran remained high. The move reflected the unusual calculations around protecting a sitting U.S. president in a region shaped by an active conflict and the risk of retaliation beyond the immediate battlefield.

Trump later arrived at RAF Mildenhall in England before continuing home, with the newer Qatari-gifted aircraft used for part of the trip. The route underscored how far the operation went to avoid exposing his location, combining a visible presidential departure, a concealed transfer and a military hop that kept the public guessing until after he was safely away from Turkey.