Trump Urges Kurdish Backing as US Tensions with Iran Rise

Former President Trump urges Kurdish groups to back U.S. efforts in Iran as reports of airstrikes highlight growing regional tensions.

Former President Donald Trump has called on Kurdish groups to support the U.S. effort in Iran, a move that comes as airstrikes reportedly hit areas along the Iran-Iraq border amid growing regional tensions and reports of U.S.-Israeli coordination. The Washington Post noted Trump’s appeal as part of a broader strategy aimed at countering Iranian influence, with Kurdish cooperation seen as a pivotal element.

Trump’s Call for Kurdish Involvement

In a statement covered by The Washington Post, Trump urged Kurdish factions to align with U.S. objectives in Iran, signaling a willingness to offer support in exchange for their assistance. This outreach reflects a continuing U.S. interest in leveraging the strategic position and military capabilities of Kurdish forces who have played significant roles in regional conflicts, including the campaign against ISIS.

Escalating Regional Tensions

The situation has intensified following airstrikes along the Iran-Iraq border, as reported by The Guardian. These strikes have been widely interpreted as part of a joint U.S.-Israeli effort to pressure Iran and disrupt its regional networks. The Kurdistan Region, which borders both Iran and the rest of Iraq, has long been a focal point for such operations, given its semi-autonomous status and well-organized security forces.

The CIA World Factbook estimates Iran shares a border of over 1,450 kilometers with Iraq, much of it adjacent to Kurdish-controlled areas.

According to GlobalSecurity.org, Kurdish military groups in Iraq—most notably the Peshmerga—have an estimated strength of over 150,000 personnel.

The Brookings Institution notes that Kurdish regions have historically been caught between competing regional powers, making them crucial yet vulnerable allies in any U.S.-Iran confrontation.

Strategic Significance of the Kurds

The Kurdish population, spread across Iran, Iraq, Turkey, and Syria, has long sought greater autonomy and has often cooperated with Western powers for mutual benefit. In Iraq, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) enjoys a degree of self-rule and maintains its own military forces, which have received U.S. support in the past.

In Iran, Kurdish groups face significant state repression, but they remain active politically and militarily. UNHCR records indicate ongoing restrictions and periodic clashes with Iranian security forces.

Potential Implications and Risks

Trump’s outreach could further complicate the already volatile dynamics of the region. While Kurdish support would strengthen U.S. leverage against Iran, it may also increase the risk of reprisals against Kurdish populations in both Iraq and Iran. According to the U.S. State Department’s 2023 report on Iraq, Kurdish regions have experienced periodic security incidents linked to cross-border tensions and proxy conflicts.

There is also the question of whether Kurdish leaders will heed the call. Past experiences have made them wary of being caught between major powers, especially as support can be unpredictable. As highlighted by the Congressional Research Service, Kurdish aspirations for autonomy often clash with the strategic calculations of their external partners.

Looking Ahead

The coming weeks are likely to test the willingness of Kurdish groups to participate in any new U.S. initiative targeting Iran. While Trump’s offer of support may be appealing, the risks of further destabilization and potential backlash from regional actors are significant. Observers will watch closely to see whether this proposed partnership materializes, and how it might impact the broader balance of power in the Middle East.