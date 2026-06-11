Trump sells $12,000 gold coins tied to White House UFC event

Trump’s White House UFC birthday card is also a sales pitch, with gold coins priced up to $12,000 and branded as political memorabilia.

A $12,000 gold coin with Donald Trump’s name attached is being sold alongside UFC Freedom 250, turning the White House fight card into a lucrative exercise in political celebrity branding. The top-priced medallion arrives as Trump prepares to host the event on the South Lawn in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, June 14, the same day he turns 80.

The merchandise push centers on a four-coin collection, two silver and two gold, promoted by the Trump Organization and UFC. The organization, run by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., is offering a five-ounce silver coin for $1,350, a gold coin for $1,500, and the highest-priced gold version for $12,000. The medallions are described as coming in a case bearing Trump’s signature, and one report says Trump designed them himself.

The numbers are striking because they place Trump’s branding squarely inside the economics of grievance-era merchandising: scarce, expensive, and built for buyers who want more than a souvenir. The coin sale is not being marketed as a generic sports collectible. It is tied to a White House event, Trump’s 80th birthday, and a combat-sports spectacle that already carries a heavy dose of political theater.

UFC says Freedom 250 is presented by Crypto.com and Ram, and the promotion is stretching the event into a three-day pageant. On June 12, a press conference is set for the Lincoln Memorial. On June 13, a fan fest is planned for the Ellipse. The main card is scheduled for June 14 on the grounds of the White House, a setting that makes the merch as much a part of the show as the fights themselves.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The sales pitch has also fed a familiar media cycle in which late-night comedy helps amplify the product it is mocking. Desi Lydic, on The Daily Show, joked, “$12,000? For a coin? Does it come with a used Honda Civic?” Jimmy Kimmel also called Trump a “con man” over the expensive coin sales. In other words, the ridicule has become free publicity, widening the audience for a product that already depends on controversy to create demand.

The coin fight is part of a broader Trump bullion debate this year. A separate 24-karat Trump commemorative coin tied to America’s 250th anniversary moved ahead after the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts approved a final design on March 19, 2026. But the final size, denomination and production volume have not been set, and Senate Democrats asked the Trump administration on June 5 to stop production over legality and ethics concerns.

For Trump, the pattern is now unmistakable. Politics supplies the brand, spectacle supplies the audience, and outrage helps move the inventory.