Trump sends FBI analysts to Georgia as election fraud claims resurface

Trump sent 260 F.B.I. analysts to Georgia, reviving false 2020 fraud claims in a state that already finished a full hand audit and recount.

Trump sent 260 F.B.I. analysts to Georgia, reviving his false claims about the 2020 election and placing renewed federal attention on a state that has already subjected its results to exhaustive review. The move has sharpened a wider fight over institutional trust, with Georgia once again serving as the test case for how repeated fraud allegations can shape confidence far beyond one race.

Georgia election officials say the 2020 presidential result was verified after the November 2020 General Election through a statewide risk-limiting audit, a full manual tally of all votes cast. Brad Raffensperger’s office said that audit confirmed the original machine count accurately portrayed the winner of the election. The state has also said its elections system uses paper ballots and audits, and that Georgia’s elections are among the most secure in the nation.

The Secretary of State’s office oversees voter registration and all municipal, state, county and federal elections, and it makes historical election results publicly available from July 31, 2012, through the present. That record includes the 2020 and 2022 elections, when Georgia officials said turnout reached record levels. In 2020, the state conducted both a risk-limiting audit and a full hand recount of every ballot in Georgia to show the results were accurate and the election was secure.

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Republican election officials in 2022 said they believed in the integrity of the election systems in place and noted that many states had adopted legal provisions to restore public trust. That message now sits in direct tension with Trump’s latest decision to send federal analysts into Georgia while again invoking fraud claims that the state’s own reviews did not support. Critics say the pattern matters because it does not stay contained to one vote count or one county.

Georgia’s recent election fights have already moved through Atlanta, Fulton County and Cobb County, where scrutiny after 2020 became part of a broader national argument over voting rules, audits and administration. The latest federal deployment adds a new layer to that dispute, turning Georgia into a proving ground for a strategy that stretches beyond one state and presses on the credibility of elections themselves.