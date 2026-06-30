Trump sends team to Middle East for Iran peace talks amid attacks

Trump is dispatching a high-level Middle East team as Iran talks restart, but Tehran has not confirmed the meeting and no formal deal is close.

President Donald Trump is sending a high-level team to the Middle East to resume peace negotiations with Iran after days of attacks, even as both sides remain far from any formal agreement. The new push comes with no clear sign that Washington and Tehran are aligned on what a final deal would require.

The latest diplomatic movement has been uneven. On May 23, Trump said he would not “rush into a deal” to end the war with Iran, a line that fits the stop-start pace of the talks so far. Mediators later described a roadmap toward a final agreement within 60 days, but that framework has not prevented the process from stalling repeatedly.

By June 19, the strain was already visible. Switzerland said U.S.-Iran talks scheduled for that Friday would not take place, and JD Vance dropped plans to travel there. Just days later, reports said the United States and Iran were expected to send delegations to Doha, Qatar, yet Iran did not publicly confirm the meeting and some accounts said no meeting had been scheduled.

That gap between announced diplomacy and actual engagement underscores how much leverage both sides are still trying to preserve. The talks remain tied to Iran’s nuclear program, which has not been resolved, and the broader deal has also been linked to a separate understanding involving Israel and Lebanon. Those moving parts make the negotiations dependent on wider regional calculations, not just direct U.S.-Iran bargaining.

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The military backdrop adds more pressure. The conflict has already driven attacks across the Middle East, raised alarms over the Strait of Hormuz, and unsettled global energy markets. That wider instability gives both Washington and Tehran reasons to keep talking, but it also raises the cost of compromise and gives each side incentives to hold out for better terms.

Trump’s latest move sends diplomacy back to the region, but the public signals from Washington and Tehran still point in different directions. The White House is pressing ahead with talks; Iran has kept its position guarded. For now, the resumed negotiations look more like another test of endurance than evidence that a breakthrough is near.