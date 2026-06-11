Trump signals more Iran strikes, names Kharg Island as target

Trump vowed to hit Iran “very hard tonight” and named Kharg Island, Tehran’s main oil export terminal, as his next target.

Trump signaled a sharper phase of the Iran conflict on June 11, saying the United States would hit Iran “very hard tonight” and later declaring the U.S. would be “taking Kharg Island” in the “not too distant future.” The comments came as indirect U.S.-Iran talks on a possible ceasefire or interim deal were still moving forward, even as Reuters said tit-for-tat strikes had already weakened a shaky truce and the Associated Press reported both sides exchanged fire for a second straight day.

Kharg Island is not just another military objective. Encyclopaedia Britannica says the island is Iran’s main oil export terminal, able to load about 10 supertankers at once and handle roughly 7 million barrels of oil a day. It is the exit point for nearly all of Iran’s oil exports, which means a strike aimed at its oil infrastructure would be a direct blow to the country’s revenue stream and a warning shot at the broader energy market.

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The island has been a target before when war planners wanted to squeeze Tehran without invading it. Britannica says U.S. forces struck Kharg Island on March 14, 2026, hitting military storage facilities while avoiding oil infrastructure, after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps blocked the Strait of Hormuz. That waterway carries about 20 percent of global oil and liquefied natural gas, and it remains one of the world’s most dangerous choke points for shipping.

Any move on Kharg Island would carry military and regional consequences well beyond the island itself. The site was a central target in the 1984-88 Tanker War, when Iraqi attacks on Kharg triggered Iranian retaliation and eventually drew the United States deeper into the conflict. Jordan’s government said it intercepted Iranian missiles and drones after the latest U.S. strikes, underscoring how quickly the fighting has already spilled toward neighboring states including Kuwait and Bahrain.

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The legal stakes are just as severe. A broader attack on Iranian oil infrastructure would intensify questions over war powers in Washington, while also testing how far the administration is willing to go before a ceasefire, interim deal, or regional escalation collapses entirely. For global markets, the threat is immediate: damage to Kharg Island or fresh disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could tighten supply, rattle prices, and increase the risk of a wider conflict that pulls in more of the Persian Gulf.