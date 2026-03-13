Trump Cites Instinct for Ending Iran War

President Trump says the Iran war will end when he 'feels it in his bones,' reflecting ongoing uncertainty and mixed messaging on U.S. strategy.

President Donald Trump has offered an ambiguous outlook on the conclusion of the ongoing conflict with Iran, telling reporters that the war will end when he "feels it in [his] bones." The comment, first reported by Politico, highlights continued uncertainty over U.S. objectives and exit strategy in the region.

Conflicting Messages from the Administration

Trump’s latest statement comes amid ongoing debate within his administration over the goals and duration of the U.S. military involvement in Iran. While some officials have argued that the United States has "already won" in certain respects, others have emphasized the need to "finish the job," according to earlier reporting from NBC News. This dichotomy has led to confusion about the administration’s benchmarks for success and withdrawal.

Congressional Oversight and War Powers

Lawmakers from both parties have pressed for clarity on the conflict’s objectives and legal basis. In 2020, Congress passed S.J.Res.68, a resolution directing the removal of U.S. Armed Forces from hostilities against Iran not authorized by Congress. The measure reflected longstanding concerns over executive authority in military engagements. However, the administration has maintained that actions are within the president’s powers as commander-in-chief.

Impact of Sanctions and Diplomatic Pressure

During Trump’s presidency, the United States imposed a series of economic measures, including Executive Order 13871, which targeted Iran’s iron, steel, aluminum, and copper sectors. U.S. officials have argued that these sanctions, combined with military pressure, are designed to reduce Iran’s regional influence and force diplomatic concessions. Yet, a 2023 State Department report indicated ongoing challenges with Iran’s compliance on arms control and nonproliferation agreements.

Uncertain Path Forward

Despite Trump’s insistence that he will know when the time is right to end the conflict, the lack of a clearly articulated endgame has raised questions both at home and abroad. Analysts at the Congressional Research Service note that Iran’s foreign and defense policies remain complex and unpredictable, complicating U.S. efforts to establish a sustainable resolution.

As the administration continues to project strength while offering few specifics about timelines or objectives, the situation leaves service members, policymakers, and the international community seeking greater transparency and direction. For now, the endpoint of U.S. involvement in Iran appears to rest on presidential discretion rather than measurable policy milestones.