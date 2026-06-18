Trump signs memorandum with Iran as nuclear talks continue

Trump’s memorandum with Iran eased immediate pressure as Hormuz shipping resumed, but the nuclear dispute remained unresolved ahead of a Swiss signing.

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum with Iran as the White House pushed a deal it says could cool a sharp June escalation and reset talks over Tehran’s nuclear program. The White House shared video of Trump signing the agreement, while senior U.S. officials said the memorandum had already been electronically signed by both sides before a public ceremony expected in Switzerland on Friday, June 19.

The deal was described as a 14-point agreement and tied to a 60-day ceasefire extension, with Iran set to receive half of roughly $24 billion in long-frozen funds before final negotiations begin. For consumers and shippers, the most immediate gain came from the Strait of Hormuz, where traffic was reportedly beginning to resume after the conflict had rattled one of the world’s most sensitive energy corridors. That reopening could ease the anxiety that has hovered over oil flows and fuel costs, even as the broader economic picture remains fragile.

For allies watching from Israel and across Europe, the arrangement offers a pause but not certainty. The White House has repeatedly said Iran must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, and it has paired that message with warnings that Iran’s nuclear program and missile capabilities pose a major threat. That hard line fits a broader strategy Trump outlined on February 4, 2025, when he signed a National Security Presidential Memorandum restoring maximum pressure on Iran. The administration is now presenting the memorandum not as an endpoint, but as part of a larger push to end hostilities after the U.S.-Iran conflict escalated in June 2026.

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Still, the core question remains whether the memorandum changes Iran’s nuclear posture or merely buys time. Iran had not publicly confirmed the deal at first, and caveats remained from both Iran and Israel as the expected signing approached. Even with the 14 points on paper and the ceasefire extension in place, the strategic unknowns are substantial: how much leverage the frozen funds actually buy, whether the truce holds under pressure, and whether final negotiations can narrow the gap between a temporary halt in fighting and a durable restraint on nuclear risk.