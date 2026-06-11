Trump signs nearly $70 billion immigration enforcement funding bill

Trump signed a $69.5 billion immigration crackdown, with $38 billion for ICE and $26 billion for Border Patrol locked in through September 2029.

Donald Trump signed a sweeping immigration enforcement bill on Wednesday, giving his administration a nearly $70 billion boost and putting border security and deportations at the center of his second-term spending plans. The Secure America Act sets aside $38 billion for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, $26 billion for U.S. Border Patrol and $5 billion for unforeseen costs, with funding running through September 30, 2029.

The money reached Trump’s desk after a bruising congressional fight. Senate Republicans approved the package 52-47 on June 5 after nearly 18 hours of amendment votes, then House Republicans pushed it through 214-212 on June 9. The measure used budget reconciliation, allowing Republicans to bypass the Senate’s usual 60-vote threshold and move forward without Democratic support. The final version was pared back to focus on immigration enforcement after months of dispute over homeland security funding, White House security money and a proposed settlement fund for Trump allies.

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The White House said the bill will fully fund ICE and Border Patrol through the rest of Trump’s term and is intended to support border security, deportations, anti-trafficking efforts and enforcement of immigration laws. House Judiciary Republicans said their plan would fund at least 1 million annual removals, 10,000 new ICE personnel and detention space large enough to keep an average daily population of at least 100,000 people. The administration said ICE has more than doubled its officers and agents from 10,000 to 22,000 and that Trump’s deportation drive has already removed more than 605,000 people, with another 1.9 million self-deportations since January 2025.

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The scale of the new funding also sets up the question of how much can actually be delivered. Hitting the White House’s enforcement goals would require sustained hiring, more detention beds and cooperation from local governments and courts that have often resisted aggressive federal tactics. Those limits matter because the Congressional Budget Office estimated the law would increase primary deficits by $69.5 billion over fiscal years 2026 through 2035 and total deficits by $94.5 billion after interest costs.

The White House from Washington, DC via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

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Democrats said Congress was handing over billions with too little oversight. The American Civil Liberties Union said the bill adds $70 billion for ICE and Border Patrol “without any meaningful reforms to limit violent and abusive tactics by federal agents,” while the American Immigration Council warned that it expands enforcement while limiting congressional oversight. The White House cast the measure as the end of Democrats’ “political games,” and Trump’s signature now gives him a major policy victory that will shape the immigration fight through the 2026 midterms and beyond.