Trump skips World Cup matches, eyes final appearance at MetLife Stadium

Trump has skipped every 2026 World Cup match so far, but he is expected at the July 19 final at MetLife Stadium, where Gianni Infantino says he will present the trophy.

Donald Trump has stayed away from every 2026 World Cup match so far, even as the tournament has unfolded on U.S. soil and the US Men’s National Team has played at home. He is expected to appear at the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where FIFA president Gianni Infantino says he will help present the trophy to the winning team.

The absence looks deliberate. Officials close to Trump’s World Cup task force have tied it to a strategy of building suspense around a final appearance, a calculation that keeps him out of the crowded, unpredictable optics of early-round games and preserves the larger stage for the tournament’s biggest moment. It also avoids the security and scheduling burdens that come with a presidential arrival at a packed stadium in the middle of a monthlong event.

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Trump has already tested that formula once. He attended the FIFA Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025, a visit that now reads as a preview of the World Cup finale in the same venue. He also appeared at the 2026 World Cup final draw in Washington on December 5, 2025, alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, giving FIFA and the White House an early ceremonial moment to attach his name to the tournament.

That visibility matters because the 2026 World Cup is the largest in the men’s competition’s history. The expanded tournament has 48 teams and 104 matches, with more than six million tickets available. By the time of the final draw announcement, FIFA said nearly two million tickets had already been sold, a sign that demand was running ahead of the noise around ticket prices and U.S. travel restrictions.

gargudojr via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The contrast with Trump’s sparse attendance is striking. Presidents have long used major sports stages to project normalcy, command and proximity to voters, especially when the cameras are already rolling and the crowd is huge. Trump’s approach has been narrower: show up for the ceremonial peak, skip the grind of the early rounds, and turn the final at MetLife Stadium into the event that defines his World Cup presence.