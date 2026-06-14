Trump stock in UFC parent draws scrutiny ahead of White House fight

Trump’s TKO stake surfaced just as UFC staged a White House fight, intensifying questions over whether his passive ownership claim solves the conflict.

Donald Trump’s ownership stake in TKO Group Holdings drew fresh scrutiny as the UFC moved ahead with a White House fight tied to his public role and his private wealth. The Trump Organization says the president has no control over his stock positions, including TKO, but the timing of the disclosure has fueled questions about whether a passive ownership claim can really separate Trump from the financial upside of an event that benefits a company he owns.

Financial disclosure reporting showed Trump bought between $15,001 and $50,000 of TKO stock on March 25, 2026, and the purchase was disclosed in a May 12 filing. TKO is the parent company of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and UFC Freedom 250 was scheduled for June 14, 2026, on the White House South Lawn in Washington, D.C. The card was being billed as a live event from the White House, streamed on Paramount+ in the United States and presented by Crypto.com and Ram. It was tied to the nation’s 250th anniversary and to Trump’s 80th birthday on June 14, 2026.

The show was being described as the first professional sports event ever hosted on White House grounds, making the overlap between public office and private financial interest unusually stark. TKO’s own filings underscore why the event matters commercially: its 2025 annual report said UFC set eight new all-time-high grossing event records that year, and its February 25, 2026 earnings release said revenue rose 12% in the fourth quarter to $1.038 billion, including $401.4 million at UFC. TKO Group Holdings was formed when WWE and UFC were combined under the TKO name after the Endeavor-WWE deal closed on September 12, 2023.

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The disclosure immediately prompted ethics criticism. Jordan Libowitz of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said, “Grifting has always been an issue in Donald Trump’s presidency, but now the mask is off,” while former White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter said that if Trump could influence stock price through official actions, “it would create a conflict of interest that should be prohibited.” A lawsuit filed in early June sought to stop the White House UFC event, arguing that the setup lacked congressional approval and pointing to VIP packages reportedly priced between $1 million and $1.5 million per head. The dispute has turned the UFC fight into a test case for the blurred line between presidential power and private wealth.