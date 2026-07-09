Trump swaps Air Force One planes amid renewed Iran strikes

Trump flew home from Turkey on an older Air Force One as Iran strikes resumed, then boarded the Qatar-gifted jet in Britain after security concerns shadowed the switch.

President Donald Trump left Ankara on July 8 aboard an older baby blue Air Force One instead of the newly retrofitted Qatari-gifted Boeing 747-8 that had brought him to Turkey. The swap came as the United States and Iran were again trading strikes, putting an unusually visible presidential logistics decision against a backdrop of renewed military tension.

Trump said he chose the older aircraft “for old time’s sake” and said the newer plane had been sent ahead to RAF Mildenhall so servicemembers there could tour it. He later boarded the Qatar-donated jet in Britain for the flight to Washington, turning a simple routing change into a public test of the aircraft’s readiness and the political baggage attached to it. The trip to Turkey had been the first international travel for the plane.

The episode renewed scrutiny of the fast-tracked retrofit that transformed the gift into a presidential transport, with critics still questioning the cost, security and whether the aircraft is fully ready for regular use. The New York Times reported that the Secret Service had asked Trump not to use the Qatari-donated jet when he left Ankara, a detail that sharpened the impression that security concerns may have driven the switch.

Trump was also asked in Ankara whether an assassination threat had influenced the decision. He did not give a direct answer, but he acknowledged the possibility of danger. That left the public explanation centered on symbolism and showmanship, even as the practical question of why a president would change planes in mid-trip pointed back to security planning.

The aircraft itself has become a proxy for larger fights over presidential image and foreign entanglements. A gift from Qatar, then quickly refitted in patriotic colors, it has drawn attention not only because of its size and novelty but because every flight now carries questions about who paid, who approved, and whether the symbolism of a foreign-donated presidential jet can be separated from the politics surrounding it.