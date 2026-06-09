Former Trump lawyer Todd Blanche is nominated as U.S. attorney general, setting up a contentious Senate confirmation process.

Former President Donald Trump has nominated Todd Blanche, his personal attorney during recent high-profile legal battles, to serve as the next U.S. Attorney General, according to announcements from the White House and reporting by multiple outlets. The nomination, which was formally sent to the Senate, sets up what is expected to be a contentious confirmation process in a politically polarized chamber.

Blanche’s Background and Trump Connection

Todd Blanche, a seasoned defense attorney and former federal prosecutor, has become a prominent figure in the Trump legal orbit. Most recently, Blanche represented Trump in significant criminal proceedings, earning the former president’s trust and national attention. While Blanche brings prosecutorial experience from his tenure in the Southern District of New York, his close association with Trump is expected to draw scrutiny from lawmakers during the confirmation process.

Senate Confirmation Process Begins

The White House officially transmitted Blanche’s nomination to the Senate, as reported by the Washington Examiner. The submission marks the start of the Senate’s review, including background checks, committee hearings, and an eventual floor vote. According to the latest nominations record, Blanche’s name now appears among other executive nominations, where the Senate Judiciary Committee will play a key role in vetting the nominee.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will conduct hearings to evaluate Blanche’s qualifications and probe his legal work for Trump.

Some senators have already signaled fierce opposition, citing concerns about impartiality and the independence of the Justice Department.

Supporters point to Blanche’s prior experience as a federal prosecutor and his understanding of the department’s mission.

Attorney General’s Role and Historical Context

If confirmed, Blanche would become the nation’s top law enforcement official, tasked with overseeing the Department of Justice and guiding federal law enforcement policy. The office of Attorney General has a long history, with past nominees often facing rigorous Senate scrutiny, especially in periods of partisan division. According to a Congressional Research Service analysis, the Attorney General is responsible for representing the United States in legal matters, supervising U.S. Attorneys, and advising the president on legal issues.

The Justice Department, with a workforce of over 100,000 employees and a multi-billion dollar budget, plays a central role in federal law enforcement, civil rights, and national security. The Attorney General’s leadership is especially critical when the department’s independence is a subject of public debate.

Partisan Reactions and Confirmation Outlook

WION notes that Trump’s choice of a close legal ally has already stirred debate in Washington. Many Democratic senators have expressed skepticism about Blanche’s ability to maintain the Justice Department’s traditional independence from the White House, while some Republicans have praised his legal acumen and loyalty to Trump. The Senate, currently divided, is expected to hold contentious hearings, with Blanche’s previous legal work for the former president as a likely flashpoint.

Key issues will include Blanche’s views on the scope of executive power, prosecutorial discretion, and department independence.

Blanche’s track record as both a prosecutor and defense attorney will be examined in detail.

The confirmation process could impact public perceptions of the Justice Department’s credibility and political neutrality.

Next Steps

Blanche’s nomination will advance to the Senate Judiciary Committee for hearings, where lawmakers will question him on his experience, judgment, and approach to the office. The official status of his nomination can be tracked via the Senate’s nominations table. A floor vote will follow if the committee approves his nomination, with the outcome likely hinging on party-line dynamics and a handful of swing votes.

If confirmed, Blanche will inherit a Justice Department facing significant caseloads, as shown by federal judicial caseload data, and ongoing debates about the department’s role in politically sensitive investigations.

Looking Ahead

As the Senate prepares for what promises to be a closely watched confirmation process, the outcome will shape the direction of federal law enforcement and the administration’s approach to justice policy. Blanche’s nomination highlights the continuing intersection of law and politics in Washington, with the Justice Department’s independence and leadership once again at the center of national debate.