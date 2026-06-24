Trump tax law cuts SNAP rolls by 4.7 million nationwide, Arizona hit hardest

Arizona has lost about half its SNAP caseload, leaving more than 457,000 people without benefits as 4.7 million Americans fall off the program nationwide.

For Tucson mother Angelica Garcia, the cut meant months of phone calls, dropped holds and an empty gap at the grocery checkout. More than 4.7 million people nationwide have lost Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits since President Donald Trump’s tax-and-spending law took effect last July, a decline of about 11% of participants. Garcia, a single mother of three, spent months trying to renew her benefits, waited on hold until calls dropped, and missed two months of food aid before her family was approved again.

The law, enacted as Public Law 119-21 on July 4, 2025, reduces SNAP funding by about $187 billion over 10 years, expands work requirements and shifts more administrative costs to states. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the nutrition subtitle will cut federal spending by almost $187 billion over fiscal 2025 through fiscal 2034 and limit states’ ability to waive work rules to counties with unemployment above 10%, with special waiver treatment for Alaska and Hawaii.

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Arizona has been hit hardest, with its SNAP caseload falling by about half and more than 457,000 residents left without benefits, including nearly 196,000 children. Families that cannot prove eligibility quickly enough are losing benefits, and the state’s Department of Economic Security has been pushed to process renewals, document verification and eligibility checks under tighter federal standards. That has meant longer waits for households and more pressure on food banks as families make up the shortfall with charity or skip meals.

Source: azluminaria.org

Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities says SNAP participation has fallen in every state since July 2025, with drops of 5% or more in 42 states and 10% or more in 21 states. It estimates more than 2.4 million people in a typical month will be cut from SNAP under the law, even as national unemployment has held near 4%. In Arizona, participation has fallen by nearly 47%, including about 180,000 children.