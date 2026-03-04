Donald Trump says a decision is coming soon on his endorsement in the Texas Republican Senate primary, intensifying speculation in a closely watched race.

Former President Donald Trump announced that he will make an endorsement in the closely watched Texas Republican Senate primary soon, sparking fresh speculation over which candidate will receive his influential backing.

Trump’s Endorsement Looms Over Texas Contest

The announcement, reported by Reuters, comes as Texas Republicans prepare for a pivotal Senate primary contest. Trump’s endorsements have consistently played a significant role in Republican primaries nationwide, often reshaping the trajectory of competitive races. While Trump did not specify a timeline or name a favored candidate, his declaration that an endorsement is imminent has heightened anticipation among observers and candidates alike.

Why Trump’s Support Matters in Texas

Texas remains a key battleground for Republicans aiming to maintain their Senate majority. The Republican Senate primary has drawn several prominent candidates, each vying for the backing of the party's base—and, increasingly, the support of the former president. In recent cycles, Trump-endorsed candidates have benefited from increased fundraising, grassroots energy, and improved polling numbers.

For Texas, where Republican primaries are often decided by small margins, an endorsement from Trump could prove decisive. According to FEC data, fundraising and spending in the 2024 Texas Senate race have already reached record levels, underscoring the race’s importance and the potential impact of a high-profile endorsement.

Field of Candidates Await Decision

The primary features a crowded field, with several candidates touting their conservative credentials and alignment with Trump’s policies. For a complete list of candidates and their backgrounds, readers can review the Texas Tribune’s candidate guide. Many contenders are actively seeking Trump's endorsement, viewing it as a critical advantage in the primary’s final stretch.

Fundraising has played a central role , with candidates reporting millions in contributions and heavy investment from outside groups, as tracked by OpenSecrets.

, with candidates reporting millions in contributions and heavy investment from outside groups, as tracked by OpenSecrets. Polling remains fluid, with no single candidate establishing a clear lead, making Trump's pending endorsement even more significant.

Potential Impact on the Race

Republican strategists note that Trump’s support has proven influential in Texas, both at the state and federal levels. The former president’s endorsement could consolidate support among undecided voters, sway key endorsements, and drive turnout in the primary.

Official results and future updates will be available via the Texas Secretary of State’s election results page, where readers can track vote counts and the impact of late-breaking developments like a Trump endorsement.

Looking Ahead

As the Texas Republican Senate primary approaches, all eyes will be on Trump’s impending endorsement. With the field wide open and the stakes high for both Texas and national Republicans, the former president’s announcement is likely to have ripple effects throughout the race—and potentially beyond.