Trump tells Ohio Rep. Max Miller his reelection bid is in trouble

Trump privately warned Max Miller his candidacy was in trouble as abuse claims, a restraining-order bid and Bernie Moreno's break with him threatened an Ohio House seat.

Donald Trump privately told Ohio Rep. Max Miller in June 2024 that his candidacy was in trouble. Miller, a Republican seeking a third term, refused to step aside even as his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, the daughter of Sen. Bernie Moreno, sought court protection.

The dispute escalated in late July and early August as Emily Moreno’s lawyer asked a judge for a restraining order over an alleged grabbing incident. Two days later, her lawyer filed for another restraining order blocking Miller from contacting the lawyer. Police reports included allegations that Miller threw Emily Moreno against a wall and held a gun to her. Miller denied the allegations and said he would not drop out of the race.

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Bernie Moreno broke publicly with his former son-in-law on Aug. 2, saying Miller should resign and saying Miller “should not serve in Congress.” Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham also accused Miller of breaking silence about the allegations.

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By Aug. 3, Miller was still refusing to step aside ahead of a ballot-replacement deadline. Trump later called Miller “a good person” and said, “It’s a very sad thing,” but stopped short of joining the call for Miller to resign.