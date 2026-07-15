Trump threatens power plants and bridges as Iran fighting escalates

Trump warned Iran that power plants and bridges could be next, while a new blockade and fresh strikes pushed oil above $83 and rattled Hormuz shipping.

Trump escalated the fight with Iran by threatening strikes on civilian infrastructure, a step that raised the diplomatic and legal stakes as the two countries exchanged fire for a fourth straight day. In an interview with Fox News reporter Trey Yingst, Trump said, “Next week comes the power plants, next week comes the bridges,” unless Iran returned to negotiations. The warning pointed beyond military targets and toward sites that keep cities functioning, a category the Geneva Conventions protects because they are essential to civilians.

The threat came as Trump reimposed a naval blockade on all Iranian ports on Tuesday, July 14, and the U.S. military began a fresh round of strikes aimed at degrading Iranian capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The earlier blockade had first been imposed in mid-April, then lifted in mid-June after an interim deal before being brought back as hostilities resumed. That sequence left little room for a durable truce, especially after the latest fighting widened across sea lanes and ports.

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The pressure on Iran’s maritime lifeline quickly fed through to energy markets. Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz slowed after Iranian attacks on commercial ships, and Brent crude climbed above $83 a barrel, reaching a one-month high after news of the blockade. Oil prices settled up more than 9% on Monday on the view that the U.S. naval restrictions would cover Iran’s entire coastline, ports and oil terminals, deepening concern about disruption at the world’s most sensitive oil chokepoint.

Photo by Sarowar Hussain

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Trump also dropped a proposed 20% cargo fee for ships passing through Hormuz after shipping industry experts warned it could reduce traffic even further. The wider diplomatic picture remained brittle. Iran’s foreign minister said on July 7 that talks would not begin if U.S. threats continued, and Trump said on July 10 that the ceasefire was “over” even as he said the United States and Iran had agreed to continue talks. With bridges and power plants now in the crosshairs of presidential rhetoric, the conflict had moved closer to civilian infrastructure and farther from any clear off-ramp.