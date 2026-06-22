Trump threatens renewed attacks as U.S., Iran hold talks, western fires rage

Trump escalated tensions with Iran in Switzerland as western fire crews faced 27 uncontained blazes and nearly 5,000 assigned personnel.

While Vice President JD Vance sat across from Iranian officials in Switzerland, President Donald Trump threatened to restart the war if Tehran did not comply, adding new pressure to a fragile interim peace deal even as wildfire crews battled 27 uncontained large fires nationwide. The collision of diplomacy and disaster left the administration trying to manage a foreign-policy crisis and a climate emergency at the same time.

The talks on June 21 were the first face-to-face negotiations under the interim U.S.-Iran peace deal and were meant to hammer out the hardest issues, including Iran’s nuclear program and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. CBS News reported that the negotiators were in the same room at a resort in Switzerland, a rare direct encounter after days of mounting tension. Reporting also said the Iranian delegation briefly walked out after Trump’s threat, though one diplomat said they had not quit the negotiations.

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The pressure around the Strait of Hormuz underscored how much was at stake beyond the negotiating table. Iranian officials’ announcement that the waterway had been closed raised the risk that energy flows and global shipping could be dragged into the standoff, while the White House had to project control over a situation that could quickly widen. The administration’s challenge was not just whether the talks could hold, but whether a single threat from Trump could unsettle a diplomatic process already stretched by military risk and regional uncertainty.

At home, the western fire season was demanding its own kind of federal bandwidth. The National Interagency Fire Center raised the national preparedness level to 3 on June 18 as significant wildland fire activity continued across multiple regions. Its latest national fire report said nearly 5,000 personnel were assigned and 33,349 fires had burned more than 2.6 million acres so far in 2026, with both totals running above the 10-year average.

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That matters because the season was still early, and the fire load was already heavy. The National Interagency Fire Center and the U.S. Department of the Interior said incident maps and situation reports remained the authoritative sources for current wildfire activity, a reminder that the public was being asked to follow overlapping emergencies in real time. With hot, dry, or windy conditions still capable of driving new blazes, the western United States faced the prospect of more strain on firefighting resources just as Washington was absorbed by the risks of war and diplomacy abroad.