Trump Threatens to Block Gordie Howe Bridge Opening

President Trump has threatened to prevent the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, intensifying tensions between the U.S. and Canada over cross-border infrastructure.

President Donald Trump has threatened to block the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, a key new link between the United States and Canada. The move has sparked renewed debate over cross-border relations and the economic future of the Windsor-Detroit corridor.

Background on the Gordie Howe International Bridge

The Gordie Howe International Bridge project is a multi-billion dollar infrastructure initiative connecting Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan. Construction began in 2018, aiming to relieve congestion at the aging Ambassador Bridge and streamline the flow of goods and travelers between the two countries. The bridge is a joint project between the Canadian and U.S. governments, with oversight from the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority and Michigan Department of Transportation.

The bridge is expected to carry thousands of vehicles daily, playing a critical role in facilitating North American trade. According to Federal Highway Administration data, the Windsor-Detroit region is one of the busiest commercial land border crossings in North America, handling more than $300 billion in annual trade.

Trump's Threat and Political Context

On February 10, 2026, both The Washington Post and The Guardian reported that President Trump threatened to prevent the bridge from opening. While Trump did not outline specific legal mechanisms, his remarks have raised concerns among business leaders and government officials on both sides of the border. The Washington Post highlighted the President’s statement as a direct challenge to the scheduled opening of the bridge, which has been years in the making.

The Guardian contextualized Trump’s threat as part of an ongoing series of disputes with Canada, labeling it his "latest tirade" against the neighboring country. Tensions over trade, tariffs, and immigration policy have repeatedly flared during Trump's presidency, with infrastructure projects sometimes caught in the crossfire.

Potential Economic and Trade Impacts

Blocking the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge could have significant repercussions for trade between the U.S. and Canada. According to the Canada Border Services Agency, the Windsor-Detroit crossing handles a major share of automotive and agricultural goods moving between the two countries. The bridge’s opening is expected to improve wait times, reduce congestion, and support supply chain reliability.

Over 7,000 trucks cross daily at Windsor-Detroit border crossings, according to U.S. federal highway statistics.

at Windsor-Detroit border crossings, according to U.S. federal highway statistics. The crossing supports thousands of jobs in logistics, manufacturing, and retail across both countries.

in logistics, manufacturing, and retail across both countries. Trade analysis from the Government of Canada underscores the bridge’s role in "ensuring efficient, secure, and reliable trade flows."

Political and Legal Uncertainties

While President Trump’s remarks have raised alarm, it remains unclear what immediate actions the administration could take to block the bridge’s opening. The project is governed by binational agreements, including the framework established in Canada’s Bill C-44. Legal experts note that any unilateral action by the U.S. would likely face challenges in both domestic and international courts.

Response and Outlook

Canadian officials have yet to issue a formal response, but industry groups and cross-border advocates have emphasized the importance of the bridge for economic recovery and ongoing bilateral relations. As the project nears completion, the coming weeks will be critical in determining whether the bridge opens on schedule—or becomes a flashpoint in U.S.-Canada relations.

For now, the fate of the Gordie Howe International Bridge remains uncertain, with its significance for border communities, trade, and diplomacy at the center of a high-profile political dispute.