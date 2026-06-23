Trump threatens to sue ABC over Reflecting Pool reporting

Trump threatened ABC News with a lawsuit over Reflecting Pool coverage as a $14 million-plus repair saga turned into a test of press freedom.

Trump threatened to sue ABC News over its reporting on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, turning a repair dispute in Washington into a wider fight over who controls the narrative around public spending. The pool sits between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument on the National Mall, and its recent rehabilitation has become a symbol of how quickly a civic project can spill into politics.

The National Park Service said the work included temporary closures to clean the pool, repair joints and install lining material. The broader renovation is tied to planning for America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, and the site itself carries the weight of the city’s monumental core: the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated in 1922, and the Reflecting Pool was completed in 1924 as part of the McMillan Plan.

Trump’s threat sharpened after reporting focused on the cost of repairing damage to the pool. He said federal authorities had made multiple arrests over alleged vandalism and threatened a “10 year prison sentence” for anyone caught damaging the site. ABC said Trump provided no evidence for the vandalism claim and directed questions to the Interior Department and the National Park Service. The same dispute has also pulled in Trump’s broader complaint that earlier administrations failed to maintain the landmark and that the Biden administration wanted to spend more than $100 million on it.

The repair itself has been visible to anyone watching the National Mall. Reuters photos showed algae forming in the pool on June 14 and blue paint peeling from the lining on June 18. Scientific American said poor preparation and improper coating application could explain the peeling. Other reports said cleanup crews used hydrogen peroxide and ozone nanobubbles, while National Guard members and U.S. Park Police patrolled the pool as the administration worked against a self-imposed July 4 deadline to fix the problems. Separate reporting also said the pool might need to be drained again.

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The financial stakes are not small. The rehabilitation has been described as a project costing more than $14 million, with one report placing it at about US$14.7 million. That cost has now become part of the political dispute, with the fight over the Reflecting Pool raising a larger question: whether the real target is not one story about repairs, but the use of litigation threats and criminal rhetoric to discipline adversarial reporting.

A separate case has already led to an arrest. WUSA9 said David Hearn, a Bethesda, Maryland man and former Olympian, faced property destruction charges after allegedly removing paint from the pool, and ESPN identified him as a former Olympic canoe racer.