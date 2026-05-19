Donald Trump endorses Ken Paxton over incumbent John Cornyn in Texas' Republican Senate runoff, setting the stage for a pivotal contest.

Former President Donald Trump has officially endorsed Ken Paxton in the Texas Republican primary runoff for the U.S. Senate, choosing the current Texas attorney general over incumbent Senator John Cornyn. The endorsement, confirmed by Dallas News, injects new energy and heightened national attention into an already contentious race between two prominent figures in Texas politics.

Trump's Influence in Texas GOP Politics

Trump’s endorsement has become a decisive factor in Republican primaries nationwide, and his decision to back Paxton over Cornyn is seen by analysts as both a rebuke of Cornyn’s more establishment-aligned record and a show of support for the brand of combative conservatism Paxton represents. Trump’s backing is likely to be a major asset for Paxton, given the former president’s continued popularity among Texas Republican primary voters and the significance of Texas as a Republican stronghold.

Ken Paxton has served as Texas attorney general since 2015. He is known for his legal challenges to federal policies and his staunch defense of conservative causes. His career and controversies are detailed in the Texas Tribune’s Paxton profile.

has served as Texas attorney general since 2015. He is known for his legal challenges to federal policies and his staunch defense of conservative causes. His career and controversies are detailed in the Texas Tribune’s Paxton profile. John Cornyn is a longtime U.S. Senator, having first won election to the Senate in 2002. He has held leadership roles in the Senate GOP and is considered a pillar of the party’s national establishment. Cornyn’s previous election results and vote counts can be explored through official Texas statewide election records.

What the Endorsement Means for the Texas Senate Race

This runoff, already one of the most closely watched in the country, is now a test case for the future direction of the Republican Party in Texas. Trump’s support for Paxton is expected to intensify the contest, as the former president’s endorsements have historically boosted candidates in competitive primaries by energizing his base and drawing national fundraising attention.

According to recent Pew Research analysis, a majority of Republican primary voters continue to view Trump’s endorsement as a positive influence, especially in states like Texas where Trump remains deeply popular. The endorsement is likely to sharpen policy contrasts between Paxton and Cornyn, and will be a key factor in voter turnout and campaign strategy for both sides.

Campaign Finance and National Spotlight

With Trump’s nod, Paxton could see a surge in campaign contributions from Trump-aligned donors. Federal Election Commission data provides up-to-date information on fundraising and expenditures for both candidates, which observers will be watching closely as the runoff approaches.

Paxton has leveraged his reputation as a legal firebrand, frequently challenging the Biden administration on issues ranging from immigration to voting rights.

Cornyn, by contrast, has a long legislative record and is seen as a stabilizing force in the Senate, but faces skepticism from some Trump-aligned conservatives for his willingness to compromise on bipartisan issues.

Legal and Political Context

Paxton’s career has been marked by both high-profile legal battles and ongoing controversies. Details of his legal history, including federal charges, are publicly accessible via the Department of Justice’s official indictment documents. Despite these challenges, Paxton’s alignment with Trump and his aggressive legal stance have made him a favorite among the party’s right wing.

The 2026 Texas Senate election is considered a bellwether for the national GOP’s trajectory, with the outcome likely to influence future Republican contests both within Texas and across the country.

Runoff Outlook and What Comes Next

Both campaigns are now expected to escalate their efforts as the runoff draws near, with Trump’s involvement adding urgency to get-out-the-vote operations and national fundraising appeals. The final outcome will not only determine the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate but also signal the broader direction of the GOP in Texas at a time of significant internal debate.

With high stakes and national attention, the Paxton-Cornyn runoff will be closely watched by party leaders, strategists, and voters seeking clues about the future of the Republican Party in the state and beyond.