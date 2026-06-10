Trump ties inflation surge to Iran war, claims U.S. hit oil shipments

Trump tied inflation to the Iran war, even as May CPI rose 4.2% and energy costs drove prices higher.

Donald Trump tried to turn a fresh inflation spike into a wartime argument, saying the United States had been taking out “millions” of barrels of Iranian oil and that prices would fall when the conflict ended. But the May consumer price data pointed to a narrower and more familiar pressure point: gasoline and other energy costs were pushing up the cost of living, while the link between military action and what families pay at the pump was far from clear.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said the Consumer Price Index rose 0.5% in May and 4.2% over the prior 12 months, the highest annual reading since April 2023. Core CPI, which strips out food and energy, rose 2.9% from a year earlier. That gap suggested the latest burst of inflation was being driven more by fuel than by broad-based price pressure, a pattern that quickly reaches travel budgets, delivery costs, groceries and other everyday expenses.

Trump made the remarks from the Oval Office on June 10, 2026, saying, “No, I love it. The numbers were great. You know what I really love? I love the inflation,” and insisting that “as soon as this war is over” inflation would fall “like a rock.” He also said the U.S. had been taking out “millions” of barrels of oil every night and claimed the U.S. took out 22 ships “late at night” with no lights because Iran had no radar. Coverage said it was not immediately clear what he meant by “taking out” oil or how those attacks would affect consumer prices.

Oil markets were already signaling strain. Brent crude was trading above $90 a barrel in early June and remained about one-third higher than a year earlier, underscoring how an energy shock tied to Iran could ripple through the broader economy. Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, said, “Americans are getting squeezed financially by inflation that's back at a 3-year high,” a point that captures the pressure on households, shippers and small businesses when fuel prices climb.

The rise in inflation has become both a political problem for the White House and a policy headache for the Federal Reserve, especially with midterm elections approaching. If oil and gas prices ease, inflation can cool quickly. Until then, the mechanics remain simple: higher energy costs still flow into nearly everything Americans buy.