Trump to address declassified election intelligence and voting machine concerns

Trump tied newly declassified election intelligence to voting machine claims, even as prior audits and courts found no evidence of rigging or widespread fraud.

Donald Trump used a prime-time address Thursday night at 9 p.m. EDT, 0100 GMT Friday, to put newly declassified intelligence on U.S. election investigations and White House claims about voting machine vulnerabilities back before a national audience. The speech revived an old fight over the 2020 election, a contest Trump has repeatedly and falsely said he lost to Joe Biden because of massive fraud.

The push collided with a long record of contrary findings. Courts, ballot audits and Trump’s own first-term Justice Department found no evidence of vote-machine rigging or widespread fraud. Election-security officials went further in a Nov. 12, 2020 joint statement from the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council, declaring that “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history,” and saying there was no evidence voting systems deleted, lost, changed or were otherwise compromised.

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Trump told reporters the subject would be part of the address, saying it would “concern that subject,” but he offered no specifics. The White House has spent more than a year pressing for greater federal oversight of election administration and trying to reshape how Americans vote, despite the fact that the Constitution gives states primary control over elections. That tension has made election law and cybersecurity specialists wary of a federal drive that could run into constitutional limits.

The administration’s messaging has also overlapped with a delayed government report on voting-machine vulnerabilities. White House officials have held back release of the report for months, even though it was produced by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and identified software and internet-connectivity weaknesses. The report did not say votes were flipped or tampered with, undercutting the leap from technical vulnerability to claims of election manipulation.

The White House via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The broader political backdrop is the November midterms, when control of Congress will be at stake. Democrats and election-security experts fear the White House is building a case that could be used to question future Republican losses before votes are counted, while wrapping that argument in the language of declassified intelligence and cyber defense.