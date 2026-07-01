Trump to dedicate Theodore Roosevelt library in North Dakota

Trump will help open Theodore Roosevelt’s new library in Medora, where organizers are pairing a July 4 debut with Roosevelt themes of leadership and conservation.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to Medora on July 1 to dedicate the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, a philanthropy-backed project at 3410 Chateau Road near Theodore Roosevelt National Park. The public opening follows on July 4, America’s 250th birthday, and the library is billing the moment as part of the semiquincentennial celebration.

Gov. Kelly Armstrong’s office said he will welcome Trump at 11 a.m. MT at Burning Hills Amphitheatre, 3422 Chateau Rd., with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum expected to attend as well. Freedom 250 says Trump is joining the dedication as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary, and the state is treating the visit as a high-profile marker for western North Dakota.

The opening week is built as more than a ribbon-cutting. The library’s Campfire & Prairie Talks schedule on July 2 and July 3 puts Theodore Roosevelt V on stage for opening remarks at 9:40 a.m. MT and Doris Kearns Goodwin in a session at 9:45 a.m. MT, both in the library auditorium. The public events calendar says the July 2 to July 5 celebration will mix free downtown festival programming, live music and food trucks with the library’s opening ceremony, and that July 4 tickets to the library are sold out.

The Roosevelt branding carries a sharper historical edge. Native American observers and critics have pointed to Theodore Roosevelt’s racist rhetoric and to policies that harmed Indigenous peoples, even as library leaders say they have worked with tribal leaders and will include Native American history in the museum. At the same time, the library’s own materials lean heavily on Roosevelt as the conservationist president shaped by the North Dakota Badlands, where the National Park Service says his experiences fed later environmental efforts and where it credits him with protecting about 230 million acres of public land. Roosevelt’s record also includes a far more activist view of government power: Britannica says he pursued trust-busting suits against 43 major corporations and later pushed a “New Nationalism” centered on a stronger federal role. Those are the parts of Roosevelt’s legacy that are being elevated now, while the harder facts of race and conquest remain unavoidable in the background.