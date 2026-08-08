Trump to host mining chiefs as U.S. seeks critical minerals dominance

Trump will host roughly 100 mining executives at the State Department as the White House pushes minerals into the center of defense supply chains.

Donald Trump is set to host top mining executives at the State Department as his administration pushes critical minerals to the front of U.S. defense policy and tries to cut reliance on foreign suppliers. The gathering will bring together some of the world’s largest mining companies and comes as Washington looks to secure materials used in fighter jets, missiles, batteries, semiconductors and other advanced technologies.

Critical materials are the essential building blocks for weapon systems, and the Department of Defense manages the National Defense Stockpile. Minerals such as rare earths, nickel, lithium, cobalt and graphite are strategic inputs, not just industrial commodities. Rare earth elements have catalytic, magnetic, electrical and luminescent properties vital for civilian and defense use, and China’s new rare earth and magnet restrictions threaten U.S. defense supply chains.

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In July, a White House fact sheet credited Trump with securing America’s defense supply chains and ensuring domestic acquisition of critical materials. In February, the White House announced the creation of a critical mineral reserve. The administration is moving toward $3 billion in minerals-project investment to bolster U.S. defense supply chains, and the planned roundtable will pair new investment deals with workforce initiatives.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Lockheed was seeking U.S. mineral supplies after Trump’s supply-chain push. The pressure on supply chains is especially acute because China dominates much of the world’s processing and refining capacity for critical minerals, leaving U.S. manufacturers exposed to disruptions, export controls or geopolitical conflict. Mining Engineering Online put the funding for mining education and training at $180 million. Roughly 100 top mining executives will attend the American mining industry roundtable.