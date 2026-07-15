Trump to tout voting machine vulnerabilities in primetime speech

Trump was set to go on national TV at 9 p.m. ET Thursday, touting declassified election intel and new voting machine claims before the midterms.

President Donald Trump was set to use a Thursday night primetime address to push his argument that U.S. elections need tighter federal rules. The White House said the speech would center on newly declassified intelligence and voting machine vulnerabilities. Trump told reporters the address would concern “that subject,” and he has described the appearance as “really big news” about “free and fair elections.”

It comes about four months before the November 2026 midterms, as Trump has escalated calls for Republicans to pass stricter federal voting rules and as his allies look to shape the rules of the next Congress. The address will also revisit claims about the 2020 election and alleged foreign interference, even though courts, ballot audits and Trump’s own first-term Justice Department found no evidence of vote-machine rigging or the kind of fraud he continues to allege.

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The Constitution’s Elections Clause gives state legislatures the first responsibility for the “times, places and manner” of congressional elections, while allowing Congress to change those rules by law. Federal law likewise puts most voting-system regulation at the state and local level, even though Washington retains important authority over election infrastructure and fraud enforcement.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

That means any Trump-backed overhaul would have to move through Congress, state election offices, or both. The U.S. Election Assistance Commission, the only federal agency focused solely on election administration, tests and certifies voting equipment and supports state and local officials under the Help America Vote Act, which set minimum standards after the 2000 election.