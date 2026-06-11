Trump touts inflation as CPI hits three-year high amid Iran war

Trump embraced a 4.2% inflation print as gasoline stays 33% above year-ago levels, sharpening a fight over costs heading into the 2026 midterms.

Donald Trump tried to turn a hot inflation print into a political talking point, saying he “loved” inflation even as U.S. consumer prices rose 0.5% in May and the annual rate hit 4.2%, the highest in three years. He told reporters at the White House in Washington on Wednesday that prices would fall “like a rock” once the U.S. war against Iran ends.

The May consumer price index showed core inflation rose 0.2% from April and 2.9% from a year earlier, in line with economists’ forecasts. But the headline number captured how quickly the inflation picture has changed as the Iran conflict pushes energy costs higher and feeds through the broader economy. Trump also said, “We’ve been taking out millions of barrels of oil.”

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That gap between celebratory rhetoric and household reality is the political problem. Politico reported gas prices were still more than 33% higher than a year earlier, even after easing from recent peaks. In a Democratic response cited in coverage, energy prices were said to have jumped 23.5% and gas prices 40.5% year over year, a stark reminder that lower prices at the margin do not erase what drivers have already absorbed at the pump.

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The Federal Reserve is facing the same inflation surge through a policy lens, not a campaign one. Its Beige Book said prices rose at a moderate-to-strong pace recently, driven largely by surging energy costs tied to the Iran war, a backdrop that complicates the outlook for rate-setting officials. If the energy shock proves temporary, the Fed may be able to look through it; if it spreads into other categories, the case for holding policy tight gets stronger.

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For Trump and congressional Republicans, the timing is awkward. CNBC previously reported that Trump and Republicans won power in 2024 on promises to defeat inflation, making the current cost-of-living surge politically sensitive heading into the 2026 midterm campaign. The White House can point to easing from recent oil peaks, but the latest CPI report suggests the inflation fight has become as much about message control as it is about prices.