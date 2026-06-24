Trump touts Iran inspections as deal dispute tests fragile framework

Trump said Iran accepted inspections into “infinity,” but Tehran denied any new deal, deepening doubts over a 60-day nuclear framework.

President Donald Trump claimed Iran had agreed to nuclear inspections into “infinity.” Iran rejected the claim, saying there were no new concessions, no plans for International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to return to bombed nuclear sites, and no change in its position. Vice President JD Vance echoed the administration’s message.

The dispute landed inside a fragile 60-day U.S.-Iran framework that followed talks in Switzerland in mid-June 2026. The arrangement created a negotiating window on Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions relief and regional security, with early steps such as reopening maritime routes and waiving some sanctions tied to deeper talks. The unresolved pieces were nuclear limits, asset releases and the exact shape of inspections.

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors passed a U.S.-backed resolution on June 10 telling Iran to declare its remaining enriched uranium stocks and let inspectors verify them. Rafael Grossi, the agency’s director general, urged Iran to re-engage so inspections could resume at sites bombed by the United States and Israel.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The U.S. temporarily waived Iran sanctions for 60 days after the first round of talks, and Qatar and Pakistan helped mediate the contacts. The administration signaled that frozen or unfrozen Iranian assets could be used for humanitarian purchases, while Trump warned he would act if Iran “misbehaves.” Tehran has insisted it will control any such arrangements on its own terms.