Trump turns 80 as America marks 250 years of independence

Trump turned 80 on Flag Day, as the White House tied his birthday to a South Lawn UFC show and the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Donald Trump reached 80 with America still measuring presidential fitness by a standard shaped by age, image and stamina. Born on June 14, 1946, Trump became only the second sitting U.S. president to hit 80 in office, after Joe Biden, as the White House prepared a birthday celebration that folds his milestone into the country’s 250th year of independence.

Trump was already the oldest person ever sworn in as president when he began his second, nonconsecutive term on January 20, 2025, at 78 years and 220 days old. The number stands out even more against the broader history of the office: the average age of U.S. presidents when first taking office is about 57. In a political culture that now treats every public appearance, every travel day and every unscripted exchange as evidence of vigor or decline, Trump’s 80th birthday has become a test of how Americans judge presidential endurance in real time.

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That test is arriving just as the United States marks 250 years of independence on July 4, 2026. Trump established Task Force 250 by executive order on January 29, 2025, directing it to coordinate the semiquincentennial celebration. The White House said the task force will continue until December 31, 2026, unless the president extends it, and federal officials have cast the anniversary as a national commemoration of unusual scale.

The symbolism has been intensified by the White House’s decision to stage UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn on June 14, the same day as Trump’s 80th birthday and Flag Day. A federal judge refused to stop the event, clearing the way for a spectacle that critics say blurs the line between a national milestone and personal branding. Supporters see a patriotic show of force; detractors see a president wrapping the republic’s semiquincentennial around his own image.

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Public opinion has offered little cushion. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released in June 2026 found Trump’s approval rating at about 35 percent, with respondents expressing sharp concern about the cost of living and the war in Iran. That backdrop makes the birthday more than a ceremonial marker. It is a snapshot of a presidency under scrutiny, with age, health, and stamina now inseparable from the larger question of power at 80.