Trump turns America’s 250th anniversary into a partisan spectacle

Barricades, rival July 4 events and Trump imagery have turned the 250th anniversary into a fight over who gets to define America’s story.

The National Park Service began temporary closures on June 10, clearing the way for a Trump-backed Great American State Fair on the National Mall that has become the center of the nation’s 250th-anniversary politics. The fair runs from June 25 through July 10, the FIFA World Cup Fan Zone runs from June 11 through July 19, and both have put new limits on public use across parts of the Mall.

The White House’s Freedom 250 page says July 4, 2026 marks 250 years of American independence, but Congress authorized the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission in 2016 to coordinate the observance as a national project. That original bipartisan structure now sits beside a far more personal brand of commemoration, with the administration folding the anniversary into Donald Trump’s official presidential messaging.

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The opening of the celebration on the Mall took the shape of a campaign-style rally, and federal buildings in Washington, D.C., were already carrying banners that paired Trump imagery with George Washington imagery. That visual message has sharpened criticism that the anniversary is being used less as a shared civic milestone than as political theater. Some artists have dropped out, adding to the sense that the program is being shaped by loyalty as much as by history.

The government has also split the celebration across the country. A separate July 4 event in Los Angeles will be hosted by Queen Latifah and feature Chris Stapleton, Chaka Khan and The Smashing Pumpkins, while the National Mall event centers on Trump. The Great American State Fair itself includes food and culture booths from all 56 states and territories, a detail that has given the fair a more public-facing, less overtly political feel for many attendees.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Even so, the optics around Trump’s appearance have been impossible to ignore. CNN reported that a video showed dozens of people leaving Trump’s speech about 17 minutes into his 28-minute address, contradicting his claim that nobody left until the end. In a year meant to celebrate independence from monarchy, the fight over banners, stages and who stands at the center of the Mall has turned the semiquincentennial into a contest over whose America gets to be seen.