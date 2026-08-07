Trump urges Congress to pass college sports NIL regulation bill

Trump is pressing Congress to pass a college sports bill that would regulate NIL and transfers as a revised Senate version moves after committee action.

President Donald Trump is pressing Congress to pass the Protect College Sports Act as lawmakers move a revised version of the bill through Capitol Hill. The proposal would set federal rules for name, image and likeness payments, a market that has become central to recruiting, roster stability and athlete compensation.

Congress took up the measure in June, when a bipartisan group of senators led by Ted Cruz, Maria Cantwell, Eric Schmitt and Chris Coons introduced S. 4668. The bill was sent to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, which later reported an amendment on June 24. A House companion, H.R. 9137, followed on June 4 from Rep. Gus M. Bilirakis and was referred to the House Judiciary Committee, along with the Committees on Energy and Commerce and Education and Workforce for portions of the bill.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates S. 4668 would establish a federal regulatory framework governing NIL agreements for student-athletes. The 111-page bill reaches well beyond endorsement deals, touching the transfer portal, NIL pay-for-play and a possible system for schools to pool and sell media rights together. The committee released revised text after public endorsement from the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten Conference.

The push fits into a broader White House campaign to reshape college sports. A July 24, 2025 executive order titled Saving College Sports said college athletics provide opportunities to more than 500,000 student-athletes and almost $4 billion in scholarships each year. Another order in April 2026, titled Urgent National Action to Save College Sports, added more federal pressure to the debate. The April order aimed to limit NCAA athletes to five years and one transfer.