Trump urges Darline Graham to run for Lindsey Graham's Senate seat

Trump urged Darline Graham Nordone to enter the South Carolina Senate race after helping place her in the seat temporarily, raising the stakes of a loyalty test inside his GOP.

Donald Trump publicly pushed Darline Graham Nordone to run for her brother Lindsey Graham’s Senate seat after meeting with her at the White House and urging South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to appoint her to the vacancy.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “RUN, DARLINE, RUN!” a day after Graham Nordone indicated in a White House meeting that she was weighing a bid. Trump also said he had discussed the possibility with her, putting his weight behind a family successor in a state where the race is already moving toward a 2026 primary fight.

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McMaster appointed Graham Nordone as the interim replacement in the U.S. Senate after Lindsey Graham died suddenly over the weekend at age 71 from an aortic tear. She was sworn in Tuesday to serve the remainder of her brother’s term, which ends in January, leaving the permanently elected seat to be decided in next year’s cycle. South Carolina’s filing deadline is March 30, 2026, and the primary is scheduled for June 9, 2026.

The move has quickly turned into a test of Trump’s reach inside South Carolina Republican politics. By openly encouraging Graham Nordone to run, Trump signaled a willingness to press even longtime allies and shape the field before the filing deadline closes. The public push also drew in Tim Scott, who did not rule out a Graham Nordone candidacy and answered, “Why not her?” That openness from another Republican heavyweight adds to the sense that the seat could become a broader family and party contest, not just a brief succession fight.

Photo by Edmond Dantès

Graham Nordone’s temporary appointment revived comparisons to widow’s succession, the historical practice of naming or electing a spouse or family member to fill a congressional vacancy. In this case, the family link is to a brother rather than a spouse, but the political effect is similar: a familiar name, an immediate incumbency advantage, and a race that could be shaped as much by loyalty and donor signaling as by conventional campaign organization.

Michael Vadon via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

For Trump, the endorsement is also a leverage play. Backing Graham Nordone keeps pressure on the South Carolina GOP while preserving the option of a more loyal standard-bearer in a race that will help define the party’s direction in the state. Whether she becomes a serious primary threat or remains a temporary appointment with Trump’s blessing will depend on how quickly donors, local activists and potential rivals react before March 30.