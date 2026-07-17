Trump uses declassified documents to renew election fraud claims

Trump aired a 27-minute White House address and declassified files that showed foreign-threat concerns, but not proof that past election results were changed.

Donald Trump used a 27-minute primetime White House address to say newly declassified documents exposed vulnerabilities in American elections, then the White House posted the files to an election-integrity webpage. He said the system falls "catastrophically short" and accused China of interfering in the 2020 election, reviving claims about voting machines and foreign meddling that he has pressed for years.

The documents themselves did not deliver the proof Trump claimed. The heavily redacted pages did not back up his assertion that prior election outcomes were changed, and the public version of a declassified Intelligence Community Assessment on foreign threats to the 2020 election preserves the same analytic judgments as the classified assessment while omitting supporting details.

AI-generated illustration

Trump has long contended, without evidence, that he won the 2020 election. Election officials and experts heard little that was new and still regard U.S. elections as secure. Claims that dead people or non-citizens flooded voter rolls have also been repeatedly exaggerated and are unlikely to change election outcomes in a national race.

Photo by Илья Иванов

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

A 2024 Department of Homeland Security inspector general report found the department improved election infrastructure security, even as its role in countering disinformation was reduced.