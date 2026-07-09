Trump vows to hit Iran hard as ceasefire unravels

Trump said the ceasefire with Iran was "over" and warned the U.S. may need to "finish the job" as strikes rattled nuclear sites and oil markets.

Donald Trump said the ceasefire with Iran was "over" and warned that the United States may need to "finish the job," putting a fragile truce back under pressure as the conflict widened around Iran’s nuclear program. The fighting dated back to 13 June 2025, when Israel launched attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, followed by U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites on 22 June 2025.

The International Atomic Energy Agency halted verification work in Iran when the military attacks began and withdrew all inspectors by the end of June 2025 for safety reasons. Rafael Mariano Grossi’s agency said the strikes caused a sharp degradation in nuclear safety and security, then later reported extensive additional damage at the Esfahan nuclear site, one of the targets hit in the campaign.

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The diplomatic fallout has not stayed in the nuclear file. The latest flare-up has brought renewed strikes and fresh uncertainty over whether negotiations can survive, while global markets and oil prices have been shaken. The pressure has also extended to the Strait of Hormuz, where concern over attacks on shipping has become part of the broader contest over Iran’s nuclear program and regional leverage.

Trump’s rhetoric has moved with the military escalation. He has said the ceasefire with Iran is "over" and signaled that the United States may need to "finish the job," language that keeps the possibility of another round of strikes in view even as the IAEA’s monitoring mission remains stalled. For editors, the challenge is not only timing the urgency of the war news but separating an actual escalation from the political theater that can surround it. Here, the front page has to carry both the risk of a wider regional conflict and the fact that the machinery meant to verify Iran’s nuclear activity is still not back in place.