Trump warns Iran of fresh bombs as U.S. tightens pressure

Trump has reopened the threat of bombing Iran while U.S. strikes and sanctions intensify, exposing a policy built on pressure but not a clear endgame.

The United States launched new strikes against Iran after projectiles hit three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, while Donald Trump kept warning that Washington would "go right back to dropping bombs" if Tehran did not comply. The escalation added fresh force to a campaign that now leans on military punishment and economic pressure, but still leaves unanswered what success would look like beyond more coercion.

On June 17, Trump said the Iran memorandum of understanding was "not final" and insisted the deal’s main purpose was to ensure Iran would never get a nuclear weapon. He said the Strait of Hormuz would be "opening soon in full" and framed that reopening as necessary to avert a "worldwide depression." His comments made clear that the administration was treating the agreement less as a durable settlement than as a conditional pause.

That ambiguity has sharpened after the tentative rollout of the accord. U.S. strikes followed the attacks on the tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, and U.S. Central Command said the response hit more than 80 targets and more than 60 small boats of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. At the same time, the administration revoked a license that had allowed Iran to sell oil, tightening the economic vise just as the military pressure rose.

The problem for the White House is that it has not explained why this mix of bombing and economic warfare should produce a different result now. RAND warned after the June 2025 bombing of Iranian nuclear sites that Iran would adjust its strategy rather than its strategic objective. The group said Tehran’s goals included acquiring nuclear weapons, destroying Israel and dominating the Middle East, and said its likely responses could include proxy mobilization, terrorist attacks and broader economic damage.

That leaves the administration with a familiar toolbox and no obvious finish line. If deterrence and diplomacy have stalled, the current course appears to be an all-stick approach, with no clear public plan for what comes after the next strike, the next sanction or the next threat.